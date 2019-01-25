Trump and Kim ready for 2nd summit. But is it too soon? 02:57 copied!

President Trump and Kim Jong-Un are preparing to meet for the second time in less than a year. The two leaders are set to meet again in February to continue denuclearization talks. The president has faced criticism over his decision to meet with Chairman Kim again, with some believing not enough progress has been made since the June meeting. But the president rallied against that criticism this week, proclaiming relations between the two nations were better than they had been in 40 years. We decided to take a closer look at just how much has unfolded in the last few months. NBC’s Carol Lee breaks down the details.

