Trump booked and processed after surrendering to federal authorities in Miami

  Anti-Trump protester wearing prisoner costume approaches Trump motorcade

    Trump booked and processed at Miami federal court

    Trump spokesperson addresses media ahead of arraignment

  Trump waves as he arrives to Miami federal courthouse

  Chuck Todd: Trump indictment's full impact will take '20 years to sort out'

  Trump posts on Truth Social from motorcade while traveling to arraignment

  Rep. Jim Himes: GOP trying to sow doubt in U.S. judicial system, 'exactly what we saw' before Jan. 6

  How Trump's indictment in classified docs case could affect 2024 run

  Trump departs for arraignment at Miami federal court

  Watch: Crowds gather outside Miami courthouse ahead of Trump arraignment

  Sen. Graham condemns 'irresponsible' calls for violence amid Trump indictment

  What to expect from Trump's arraignment in federal court

  Full Panel: Haley breaks from Trump, calls his potential actions 'incredibly reckless'

  Some Trump supporters discuss buying guns for second Civil War

  'A bathroom door locks': McCarthy compares where Biden and Trump documents were found

  Intense planning underway ahead of Trump's arraignment on Tuesday

  Legal experts weigh in on criminal case against Trump

  Trump indicted on 37 counts in classified documents case

  Photos show classified documents in ballrooms, bathrooms at Mar-a-Lago

  Breaking down Jack Smith's 'textbook response' to Trump indictment

Trump booked and processed at Miami federal court

Former President Donald Trump and his personal aide Walt Nauta were booked and processed at the Miami federal courthouse following their indictments related to more than 100 classified documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago last August. June 13, 2023

