- Now Playing
Trump calls Lt. Gov. Robinson 'Martin Luther King on steroids'00:45
- UP NEXT
Trump and Haley make final push ahead of Super Tuesday02:11
Trump attorneys propose new trial dates in classified documents case03:17
Biden asks Trump to urge Congress to pass bipartisan border security bill00:55
Biden and Trump to hold competing events at southern border00:59
Supreme Court agrees to hear Trump presidential immunity claim03:19
High court to consider Trump's immunity claim02:05
Full special report: Supreme Court agrees to take Trump immunity case12:43
Why Supreme Court taking up immunity case is a win for Trump01:34
Supreme Court agrees to take Trump immunity case02:41
Michigan voters give Trump fifth state primary victory02:18
Trump speaks after projected win in South Carolina GOP primary01:00
Trump calls on Alabama legislature to protect IVF services03:14
Biden, Trump speak out as U.S. political fallout grows from Navalny's death02:09
Trump reacts to civil fraud trial ruling, says he will appeal03:58
Donald Trump ordered to pay over $350 million in civil fraud trial02:13
Trump ordered to pay $355 million in New York civil fraud trial04:28
Special Report: Trump ordered to pay $355 million in New York civil case25:52
Judge cites history of Trump Org. in $355 million ruling02:05
Watch: All of Trump’s alarming policy proposals revealed in speeches03:42
- Now Playing
Trump calls Lt. Gov. Robinson 'Martin Luther King on steroids'00:45
- UP NEXT
Trump and Haley make final push ahead of Super Tuesday02:11
Trump attorneys propose new trial dates in classified documents case03:17
Biden asks Trump to urge Congress to pass bipartisan border security bill00:55
Biden and Trump to hold competing events at southern border00:59
Supreme Court agrees to hear Trump presidential immunity claim03:19
Play All