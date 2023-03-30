IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Trump calls New York grand jury indictment 'political persecution' in statement

02:17

Former President Trump released a statement after a New York grand jury voted to indictment him for alleged hush money payments made during the 2016 campaign. Trump compared the indictment to "political persecution and election interference." NBC's Hallie Jackson reports.March 30, 2023

