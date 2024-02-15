IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Trump: 'NATO countries have to pay up'
Feb. 15, 202400:57
NBC News

Trump: 'NATO countries have to pay up'

00:57

Former President Trump continued calls for NATO countries to "pay up" and contribute more to defense spending as he left court in New York.Feb. 15, 2024

