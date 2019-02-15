Donald Trump

Trump declares national emergency to secure border wall funding

00:44

President Trump formally announced his intention to declare a national emergency to build a wall along the U.S., Mexico border.Feb. 15, 2019

  • Trump falsely claimed Obama was considered war with North Korea

    01:51

  • Analysis: President may have made his legal case more difficult on national emergency

    02:50

  • Trump 'most excited' about death penalty for drug dealers in China trade deal

    02:16

  • Watch Trump break into sing-song sequence on lawsuits, Supreme Court

    00:56

  • Trump declares national emergency to secure border wall funding

    00:44

  • How Big govt. would seize American homes if Trump’s wall is built

    05:16

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All