‘What the hell is a Blizzard’: Trump visits Iowa Dairy Queen during campaign stop

- Now Playing
‘What the hell is a Blizzard’: Trump visits Iowa Dairy Queen during campaign stop01:26
- UP NEXT
House Freedom Caucus ousts Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: Full panel09:32
Super PAC releases A.I. bot of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez for presidential campaign04:41
Supreme Court decisions loom over 2024 presidential campaign02:32
Biden pushes economic vision amid re-election campaign03:30
Trump, DeSantis host dueling events in New Hampshire02:47
NBC News poll shows a ‘radicalized base’ for Republicans ahead of 202412:08
GOP voters more likely to support candidates who say Trump won 2020 election: NBC News poll01:06
Nikki Haley slams Trump on 'moral weakness' with China policy02:19
DeSantis blasts Trump for not being tough enough on southern border01:27
Biden should ‘confront’ concerns about his age ‘head on,’ says Rep. Clyburn06:55
DeSantis on hypothetical matchup: ‘I beat Biden handily in the swing states’01:31
GOP 2024 candidates mark anniversary of overturning Roe at conference01:51
'You can boo all you want': Christie gets crowd reaction for criticizing Trump01:32
Full Panel: Republicans ‘committed to this argument’ that DOJ is anti-Trump09:50
Pence dodges on whether to expel Southern Baptist churches led by women pastors01:00
Pence calls invite from John Lewis to lead Selma pilgrimage one of his 'greatest memories’01:30
Democrats blast Biden for silence on Trump's indictment as campaign takes shape: Full Panel07:32
Who is a Pence supporter? The former VP won't say.01:39
Miami Mayor Suarez wants to bring unity with his presidential bid09:08
- Now Playing
‘What the hell is a Blizzard’: Trump visits Iowa Dairy Queen during campaign stop01:26
- UP NEXT
House Freedom Caucus ousts Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: Full panel09:32
Super PAC releases A.I. bot of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez for presidential campaign04:41
Supreme Court decisions loom over 2024 presidential campaign02:32
Biden pushes economic vision amid re-election campaign03:30
Trump, DeSantis host dueling events in New Hampshire02:47
Play All