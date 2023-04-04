IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Trump arrives at the courthouse to surrender and be arrested on criminal charges

  • Now Playing

    Trump heads to New York courthouse for arraignment

    03:46
  • UP NEXT

    'Get the hell out of here!': Jamaal Bowman shouts after Marjorie Taylor Greene's car

    01:34

  • Biden remains silent on Trump indictment ahead of arraignment

    04:02

  • What to look for when indictment against Trump is unsealed

    03:18

  • Former President Trump to surrender to prosecutors ahead of arraignment

    03:44

  • Trump touches down in New York City ahead of arraignment

    03:51

  • Trump’s indictment could make turnout in Wisconsin’s Supreme Court election ‘unstable’

    04:35

  • Trump would be ‘difficult to control’ on witness stand, says fmr. Manhattan ADA

    04:32

  • Trump arrives in New York ahead of arraignment

    03:46

  • Trump departs Florida for New York ahead of arraignment

    06:13

  • New York City prepares for Trump’s arraignment

    07:35

  • Security ramps up in NYC ahead of Trump’s arraignment

    02:14

  • Trump prepares to travel to NYC for arraignment with plans to return to Florida on Tuesday

    03:10

  • Supporters gather outside of Trump’s Florida golf course ahead of arraignment next week

    02:07

  • Pence says Trump indictment is 'political prosecution'

    01:29

  • How are lawmakers reacting to Trump’s indictment?

    04:12

  • Biden administration silent on Trump indictment

    03:14

  • Trump indicted over alleged Stormy Daniels hush money payment

    06:47

  • How news of Trump's indictment was reported and received in Asia and Europe

    01:20

  • Americans voice opposing opinions over Trump's indictment

    00:51

NBC News

Trump heads to New York courthouse for arraignment

03:46

Former President Trump has departed from Trump Tower and is headed to a New York courthouse for his arraignment after a grand jury indictment over alleged hush money payments. NBC's Kristen Welker reports.April 4, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Trump heads to New York courthouse for arraignment

    03:46
  • UP NEXT

    'Get the hell out of here!': Jamaal Bowman shouts after Marjorie Taylor Greene's car

    01:34

  • Biden remains silent on Trump indictment ahead of arraignment

    04:02

  • What to look for when indictment against Trump is unsealed

    03:18

  • Former President Trump to surrender to prosecutors ahead of arraignment

    03:44

  • Trump touches down in New York City ahead of arraignment

    03:51

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All