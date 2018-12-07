Trump honors Parkland and Tree of Life victims at Hanukkah reception
During a Hanukkah reception at the White House, President Trump remembered the victims of shootings and Andrew Pollock, who lost his daughter at Parkland, thanked him for his efforts.
Klobuchar still considering candidacy but clear on 2020 agenda07:54
Klobuchar: Whitaker a 'walking conflict of interest'05:52
Benczkowski, former Alfa Bank lawyer, recuses from Mueller cases04:21
McCready: 'Harris needs to come clean' on NC vote irregularities06:01
Multiple facets of Trump-Russia scandal reach benchmark moments05:42
What will the next batch of Mueller documents mean for Trump?10:12