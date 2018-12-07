NBC News

Trump honors Parkland and Tree of Life victims at Hanukkah reception

During a Hanukkah reception at the White House, President Trump remembered the victims of shootings and Andrew Pollock, who lost his daughter at Parkland, thanked him for his efforts.Dec. 7, 2018

  • Klobuchar still considering candidacy but clear on 2020 agenda

    07:54

  • Klobuchar: Whitaker a 'walking conflict of interest'

    05:52

  • Benczkowski, former Alfa Bank lawyer, recuses from Mueller cases

    04:21

  • McCready: 'Harris needs to come clean' on NC vote irregularities

    06:01

  • Multiple facets of Trump-Russia scandal reach benchmark moments

    05:42

  • What will the next batch of Mueller documents mean for Trump?

    10:12

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All