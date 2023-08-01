- UP NEXT
Bodycam shows angle of Ohio K9 officer who released dog on Black driver01:20
Bear cools off in Southern California pool00:46
Schumer slams GOP lawmaker for reportedly cursing at Senate pages01:06
'All that talk and no action': Biden forgets to sign executive order00:56
WATCH: Ohio bank burglar arrested after dropping from ceiling01:38
Full special report: Trump faces new charges in Mar-A-Lago docs case09:26
Bodycam: Florida police arrest 11-year-old for false kidnapping report00:29
'America should fight for him': Travis King’s family pleads for his return from North Korea01:11
What happens next after Hunter Biden's plea deal falls apart?03:00
Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to federal charges06:32
WATCH: Video shows moment NYC crane collapses00:48
Watch: Cops watch helplessly as escaped goats roam Californian neighborhood00:27
‘It’s really cool’: Visitors flock to Death Valley amid scorching heatwave01:34
Escaped Pennsylvania inmate in custody following manhunt01:56
At least four killed in western Georgia shooting, suspect at large00:38
One police officer killed and two injured during shooting in North Dakota00:47
Driver injured after car plunges off 300-foot cliff in California00:55
Rep. Crane refers to Black people as 'colored people' on House floor01:25
Biden meets with Finnish President Niinistö in Helsinki03:36
WATCH: Cleanup underway in Vermont after historic flooding00:57
- UP NEXT
Bodycam shows angle of Ohio K9 officer who released dog on Black driver01:20
Bear cools off in Southern California pool00:46
Schumer slams GOP lawmaker for reportedly cursing at Senate pages01:06
'All that talk and no action': Biden forgets to sign executive order00:56
WATCH: Ohio bank burglar arrested after dropping from ceiling01:38
Full special report: Trump faces new charges in Mar-A-Lago docs case09:26
Play All