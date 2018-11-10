Trump, Macron discuss European security at Paris meeting
During President Donald Trump's trip to Paris to participate in World War I commemoration ceremonies, he and French President Emmanuel Macron held a bilateral meeting to discuss European security after Macron previously stated that Europe should rely less on the United States.
