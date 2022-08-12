IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Trump Mar-a-Lago search warrant, property receipt show agents found trove of classified docs

NBC News

Trump Mar-a-Lago warrant reveals FBI seized multiple sets of classified documents

05:31

NBC News has obtained a copy of the warrant used to carry out the FBI search of former President Trump’s Florida home. The warrant reveals that the FBI has seized 11 sets of classified documents from Trump’s home among 20 boxes, including an executive grant of clemency for former ally Roger Stone and information on the president of France. NBC’s Ken Dilanian reports.Aug. 12, 2022

