U.S. news

Trump, Merkel praise former President George H.W. Bush

Before a bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the G20 in Buenos Aires, President Donald Trump praised former President George H.W. Bush following his death on Friday. Bush was 94.Dec. 1, 2018

  • Col. Lawrence Wilkerson: There were no bone spurs for George H.W. Bush

    05:06

  • Letter from George H.W. Bush to incoming president Bill Clinton remembered

    08:27

  • Doris Kearns Goodwin: George H.W. Bush was a good, decent man... how we yearn for that today

    17:44

  • Jonathan Alter: We've forgotten what it's like to have president who can laugh at himself

    08:40

  • Michael Beschloss: Most important thing George H.W. Bush did was preside over end of Cold War

    06:58

  • Andrea Mitchell: I think history will be very kind to George H.W. Bush.

    17:39

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All