IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Trump pleads not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records

  • Jeh Johnson: Enforcing a gag order would be ‘exceedingly difficult’ against Donald Trump

    01:41
  • Now Playing

    Trump pleads not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records

    01:08
  • UP NEXT

    First photos released of Trump in courtroom for arraignment

    02:14

  • Trump enters courtroom for arraignment

    01:20

  • Neal Katyal: DOJ documents case against Trump could go to trial before hush money case

    11:06

  • Trump arrives at courthouse for processing ahead of arraignment

    00:55

  • Chuck Rosenberg: ‘Can a judge assemble a fair jury’ in Trump hush money case? ‘Absolutely.’

    02:35

  • Trump heads to New York courthouse for arraignment

    03:46

  • 'Get the hell out of here!': Jamaal Bowman shouts after Marjorie Taylor Greene's car

    01:34

  • Biden remains silent on Trump indictment ahead of arraignment

    04:02

  • What to look for when indictment against Trump is unsealed

    03:18

  • Former President Trump to surrender to prosecutors ahead of arraignment

    03:44

  • Trump touches down in New York City ahead of arraignment

    03:50

  • Trump’s indictment could make turnout in Wisconsin’s Supreme Court election ‘unstable’

    04:35

  • Trump would be ‘difficult to control’ on witness stand, says fmr. Manhattan ADA

    04:32

  • Trump arrives in New York ahead of arraignment

    03:46

  • Trump departs Florida for New York ahead of arraignment

    06:13

  • New York City prepares for Trump’s arraignment

    07:35

  • Security ramps up in NYC ahead of Trump’s arraignment

    02:14

  • Trump prepares to travel to NYC for arraignment with plans to return to Florida on Tuesday

    03:10

NBC News

Trump pleads not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records

01:08

Former President Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records and conspiracy for his alleged role in hush money payments made in the midst of the 2016 campaign. NBC's Kristen Welker reports.April 4, 2023

  • Jeh Johnson: Enforcing a gag order would be ‘exceedingly difficult’ against Donald Trump

    01:41
  • Now Playing

    Trump pleads not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records

    01:08
  • UP NEXT

    First photos released of Trump in courtroom for arraignment

    02:14

  • Trump enters courtroom for arraignment

    01:20

  • Neal Katyal: DOJ documents case against Trump could go to trial before hush money case

    11:06

  • Trump arrives at courthouse for processing ahead of arraignment

    00:55

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All