IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Supreme Court rules Trump cannot be kicked off the ballot by any state over his actions leading up to the Capitol riot

Trump praises Supreme Court ballot decision as a ‘Big win for America’
01:56
  • Now Playing

    Trump praises Supreme Court ballot decision as a ‘Big win for America’

    01:56
  • UP NEXT

    Apparent shark attack injures 11-year-old girl off Hawaii shore

    01:20

  • Blizzard conditions continue to impact the Sierra Nevada range

    02:45

  • WATCH: Tumbleweed invades Utah neighborhood

    00:25

  • Vice President Harris marks 59th anniversary of Bloody Sunday

    02:00

  • Winter storm brings dangerous conditions to roads in Mountain West

    03:19

  • Sailor Cole Brauer poised to become first American woman to solo race non-stop around the world

    02:29

  • University of Florida cuts all DEI roles across campus

    02:01

  • Trump and Haley make final push ahead of Super Tuesday

    02:11

  • 3 Norfolk Southern trains involved in collision and derailment in Pennsylvania

    02:09

  • Millions under winter weather alerts across West

    01:56

  • Texas rancher reeling over wildfire impact on cattle industry

    01:06

  • Norfolk Southern freight train cars derail in Pennsylvania

    00:43

  • Body of missing 13-year-old found, mother's boyfriend suspected of moving body

    01:19

  • Man who fatally shot woman after her friends pulled into wrong driveway sentenced to 25 years to life

    02:00

  • Ruling in DA Fani Willis case expected within two weeks

    05:51

  • Huge Texas wildfire still far from contained

    01:19

  • Dangerous storm bears down on Sierra mountains

    01:40

  • Michelle Troconis found guilty of conspiring to kill Jennifer Dulos

    01:52

  • Nikki Haley speaks out about Trump's legal cases and the coming election

    01:16

NBC News

Trump praises Supreme Court ballot decision as a ‘Big win for America’

01:56

Former President Donald Trump is praising the Supreme Court decision that will allow him to remain on the ballot in Colorado as a "Big win for America!!!" on his Truth Social platform.March 4, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Trump praises Supreme Court ballot decision as a ‘Big win for America’

    01:56
  • UP NEXT

    Apparent shark attack injures 11-year-old girl off Hawaii shore

    01:20

  • Blizzard conditions continue to impact the Sierra Nevada range

    02:45

  • WATCH: Tumbleweed invades Utah neighborhood

    00:25

  • Vice President Harris marks 59th anniversary of Bloody Sunday

    02:00

  • Winter storm brings dangerous conditions to roads in Mountain West

    03:19
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All