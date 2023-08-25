IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News

Trump released from Georgia jail on $200,000 bond

01:34

Former President Trump has been released from a Georgia jail after surrendering to authorities in Fulton County. A mugshot of Trump was taken, according to an aide to the former president.Aug. 25, 2023

