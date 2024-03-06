IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Nikki Haley got trounced': Trump responds after becoming presumptive GOP nominee
NBC News

After Nikki Haley dropped out of the 2024 race, former President Donald Trump responded on Truth Social mocking the former South Carolina governor and called on her supporters to join his "movement." March 6, 2024

