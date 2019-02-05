Kavanaugh replacement on DC court defends controversial writings

Trump's pick to replace Brett Kavanaugh on DC court, Neomi Rao, defends her controversial Yale writings 01:18 copied!

Neomi Rao, Trump’s pick to replace Brett Kavanaugh on a D.C. court, faces tough questioning at her confirmation hearing. Rao defends her controversial Yale writings that suggested women who drink at college parties bear some responsibility if they are sexually assaulted. If confirmed, Rao would sit on one of the most important courts in the country and one that has been a springboard to the Supreme Court.

