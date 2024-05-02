IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'I'd like to go down there': Trump says he asked to go to the Capitol on Jan. 6
May 2, 202401:10
  • UP NEXT

    Senate holds hearing after climate change investigation report released

    01:40

  • Schumer: Reclassifying marijuana is 'long overdue'

    02:01

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene says she will go forward with motion to oust Speaker Johnson

    01:52

  • 'We want to turn the page': Democrats plan to table motion to oust Speaker Johnson

    01:38

  • WATCH: Colin Jost roasts the room at White House Correspondents’ Dinner

    23:25

  • Supreme Court hears arguments in Trump immunity case

    03:05

  • Kagan asks Trump lawyer if a president calling for a coup is an official act

    01:54

  • Protesters demonstrate outside Supreme Court ahead of Trump immunity case

    01:46

  • The show must go on: Lawmakers team up with actors on STAGE Act legislation

    04:59

  • Supreme Court hears arguments on highly restrictive Idaho abortion law

    03:49

  • Biden: Foreign aid package will 'make the world safer'

    07:47

  • Senate poised to vote on potential TikTok ban

    02:04

  • Supreme Court likely to hear arguments on regulating ghost guns in next term

    04:08

  • Supreme Court weighs whether cities can punish homeless for camping in public spaces

    02:27

  • Supreme Court considers how cities can enforce laws on homeless camps

    04:07

  • House passes foreign aid bills and bill that could ban TikTok

    05:23

  • Unlikely alliance clears way for House vote on Israel and Ukraine aid

    01:25

  • ‘Shameful’ effort to oust Speaker Johnson would ‘weaken’ the party, says GOP Rep. Bacon

    07:11

  • Boeing whistleblowers appear at congressional hearing

    01:39

  • Columbia University president testifies about antisemitism on campus

    01:43

NBC News

'I'd like to go down there': Trump says he asked to go to the Capitol on Jan. 6

01:10

During a campaign event in Wisconsin, former President Trump acknowledged he asked the Secret Service to take him to the Capitol on January 6 after speaking at a rally. Trump also denied and mocked testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson who gave an account of his alleged actions during the interaction.May 2, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • UP NEXT

    Senate holds hearing after climate change investigation report released

    01:40

  • Schumer: Reclassifying marijuana is 'long overdue'

    02:01

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene says she will go forward with motion to oust Speaker Johnson

    01:52

  • 'We want to turn the page': Democrats plan to table motion to oust Speaker Johnson

    01:38

  • WATCH: Colin Jost roasts the room at White House Correspondents’ Dinner

    23:25

  • Supreme Court hears arguments in Trump immunity case

    03:05
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All