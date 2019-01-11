Trump: 'I'd rather not' declare national emergency for border wall

Donald Trump

Trump says he'd 'rather not' declare national emergency for border wall

01:07

President Trump at a border security meeting said he'd "rather not" declare a national emergency to secure a border wall, but warned that he would if Congress doesn't include wall funding in a bill to reopen the government.Jan. 11, 2019

