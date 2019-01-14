Trump says he 'never worked for Russia', blasts report as 'a hoax'00:22
President Donald Trump blasted media reports that he was secretly working for Russia prompting an FBI investigation.
Law scholar weighs in on Trump as Russian asset16:21
GOP Strategist: Trump WH has not been tougher on Russia than Obama10:50
Two bombshell reports emerge on Trump and Russia04:15
In shutdown, Trump targets Dems over DACA08:14
Most Americans blame Trump, GOP for shutdown: polls08:50
The 50 moments of an 'improbable presidency'14:14