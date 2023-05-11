IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Trump says he will pardon ‘large portion’ of Jan. 6 rioters

    00:54
  • UP NEXT

    Trump found liable for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll

    05:58

  • E. Jean Carroll on Trump verdict: ‘I’m overwhelmed with joy’

    05:29

  • Jury finds Trump liable in E. Jean Carroll sex abuse case

    02:15

  • Pence reacts to Trump being found liable for sexual abuse and defamation

    01:54

  • How Carroll verdict may contribute to Trump’s political narrative

    01:59

  • Understanding the verdict in E. Jean Carroll’s decades-old claim against Trump

    03:06

  • Trump found liable for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll

    04:30

  • Jury begins deliberations in E. Jean Carroll's civil case against Trump

    02:53

  • Closing arguments underway in E. Jean Carroll's civil lawsuit against Trump

    03:00

  • Trump will not testify in E. Jean Carroll civil trial

    00:27

  • Trump declines to testify in E. Jean Carroll civil rape case

    03:02

  • Watch all released portions of Trump's deposition in E. Jean Carroll case

    48:30

  • Trump defends comments from 'Access Hollywood' tape during deposition: 'True with stars'

    02:38

  • Trump suggests a return to NYC to 'confront' E. Jean Carroll

    02:32

  • Trump will not offer defense in trial over E. Jean Carroll rape allegation

    06:01

  • Trump takes photo with Jan. 6 defendant during campaign stop

    00:50

  • Trump takes aim at Biden during New Hampshire campaign rally

    04:53

  • E. Jean Carroll cross-examined by Trump lawyers in civil trial

    03:28

  • ‘I have a lot of confidence’ in Pence, Trump says

    00:34

NBC News

Trump says he will pardon ‘large portion’ of Jan. 6 rioters

00:54

During a town hall hosted by CNN, former President Donald Trump said he was “inclined to pardon many” people convicted for their involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.May 11, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Trump says he will pardon ‘large portion’ of Jan. 6 rioters

    00:54
  • UP NEXT

    Trump found liable for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll

    05:58

  • E. Jean Carroll on Trump verdict: ‘I’m overwhelmed with joy’

    05:29

  • Jury finds Trump liable in E. Jean Carroll sex abuse case

    02:15

  • Pence reacts to Trump being found liable for sexual abuse and defamation

    01:54

  • How Carroll verdict may contribute to Trump’s political narrative

    01:59

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All