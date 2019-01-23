Trump: Pelosi preventing SOTU because 'she's afraid of the truth'

Trump says Pelosi is preventing State of the Union because ‘she’s afraid of the truth’03:35
After Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday that she won’t authorize President Trump to give his annual State of the Union address in the House chamber until the partially closed federal government is re-opened, Trump slammed back in front of reporters, saying Pelosi doesn’t want Americans to hear the truth.
