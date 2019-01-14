NBC News

Trump says shutdown deal is still pending, blames Democrats

01:20

President Trump on his way to New Orleans said "I don't know if we're close to a deal" and blamed Democrats for not taking more initiative to end the shutdown.Jan. 14, 2019

  • Shutdown threatens housing funds for low-income senior citizens

    03:47

  • 30k LA school district teachers on strike

    07:00

  • GOP Strategist: Trump WH has not been tougher on Russia than Obama

    10:50

  • Two bombshell reports emerge on Trump and Russia

    04:15

  • Trump: 'I don't know if we're close on a deal' to end shutdown

    01:20

  • In shutdown, Trump targets Dems over DACA

    08:14

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All