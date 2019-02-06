Donald Trump

Trump says U.S. will soon announce full destruction of ISIS caliphate

01:25

President Trump announced at the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS that the U.S. may be on the verge of a major announcement involving the complete destruction of ISIS.Feb. 6, 2019

