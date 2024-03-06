IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump speaks after Super Tuesday victories at Mar-a-Lago
Former President Trump spoke at Mar-a-Lago after his projected Super Tuesday landslide wins where he reiterated his criticisms of the Biden administration. Trump promoted an anti-immigrant sentiment by characterizing migrants as overrunning cities with violent crime.March 6, 2024

