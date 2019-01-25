Trump threatens another shutdown without 'fair deal' on border wall

Donald Trump

Trump threatens declaring national emergency, another shutdown without fair deal on border wall

00:43

President Trump issued a threat of another government shutdown if there isn't a "fair deal" from Congress on a border wall.Jan. 25, 2019

