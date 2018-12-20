BREAKING: Trump announces Mattis retiring as defense secretary in February

NBC News

Trump threatens spending bill veto without border wall funding

01:19

President Trump before signing an agriculture bill, demanded funding for a border wall in order for him to sign a government funding bill.Dec. 20, 2018

  • Memo on Mueller probe by AG nominee raises concerns

    05:03

  • Can moderate Republicans survive in government?

    10:51

  • Who's calling the shots: The President, Congress, or conservative media?

    02:06

  • DOJ vs. the Mueller Investigation

    06:02

  • Fact Check: Trump's 5 biggest whoppers of 2018

    02:38

  • Food stamp recipients faced with stricter work requirements

    06:13

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All