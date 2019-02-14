Trump to declare national emergency to fund border wall

NBC News

Trump to declare national emergency to fund U.S.-Mexico border wall

02:31

President Trump is set to sign a government spending bill while also declaring a national emergency to build a U.S.-Mexico border wall.Feb. 14, 2019

