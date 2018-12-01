Subscribe to Breaking News emails
Trump used Hollywood trailer-style video to pitch Kim Jong Un on a peaceful North Korea
President Trump used a Hollywood trailer-style video to pitch Kim Jong Un on the idea of a peaceful, denuclearized North Korea. The video was made by the National Security Council to help the president make his case during the historic summit in Singapore.
