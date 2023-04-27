IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Tucker Carlson targets the U.S. media and political system in videotaped message

    01:17
  • UP NEXT

    Four seriously hurt after car crashes into N.Y. school bus

    01:17

  • Missouri judge temporarily halts rule limiting transgender care

    01:54

  • Fan files lawsuit after Morgan Wallen cancels concert in Mississippi

    02:53

  • Disney sues Florida Gov. DeSantis amid his overseas trade trip

    03:59

  • Lawmakers propose rules for teen social media use

    03:23

  • 911 calls released in New Mexico wrong address police shooting

    03:39

  • Massive manhunt underway after inmates escaped Mississippi jail

    01:43

  • Menopause has massive economic impact, study reveals

    02:38

  • California bracing for severe flooding from snowpack melt

    02:28

  • E. Jean Carroll testifies in battery and defamation case against Trump

    01:46

  • Mississippi river flooding reaches historic levels, swallowing neighborhoods

    02:49

  • Mother of Louisville bank gunman speaks out: ‘We are so sorry’

    00:41

  • House passes Republican debt ceiling bill in win for Speaker McCarthy

    03:02

  • Trump lawyers ask Congress to intervene in classified docs investigation

    03:56

  • Fugees member Pras Michel convicted in federal corruption case

    02:17

  • Colorado teens arrested in rock-throwing death

    02:42

  • Cell phone forensics led to arrest of 3 in Colorado rock-throwing death

    02:26

  • New Jersey mayor stepping down over safety concerns

    01:51

  • Mississippi fugitive accused of pastor's murder believed dead

    03:05

NBC News

Tucker Carlson targets the U.S. media and political system in videotaped message

01:17

Former Fox News star Tucker Carlson appeared for the first time since abruptly leaving the network, releasing a videotaped statement on Twitter in which he criticized the state of U.S. media and the political system.April 27, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Tucker Carlson targets the U.S. media and political system in videotaped message

    01:17
  • UP NEXT

    Four seriously hurt after car crashes into N.Y. school bus

    01:17

  • Missouri judge temporarily halts rule limiting transgender care

    01:54

  • Fan files lawsuit after Morgan Wallen cancels concert in Mississippi

    02:53

  • Disney sues Florida Gov. DeSantis amid his overseas trade trip

    03:59

  • Lawmakers propose rules for teen social media use

    03:23

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All