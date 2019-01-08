Mideast

Turkey's President Erdogan criticizes John Bolton's support for Kurdish fighters in Syria, calling it a 'very serious mistake'

00:47

Turkey’s President Erdogan rejected the U.S. national security adviser’s suggestion that Kurdish fighters in Syria would be protected.Jan. 8, 2019

  • Erdogan: ‘John Bolton has made a very serious mistake’

    00:47

  • Trump claims he’s given military ‘one of the biggest pay raises’

    01:23

  • Trump says he’s handing fight against ISIS to Turkey

    00:34

  • Visit monasteries near key Biblical site trapped in time since 1967 war

    02:09

  • Full Rand Paul: 'Risk to our national interest to be involved with the Saudis'

    09:01

  • IDF explosives send militants running

    00:46

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All