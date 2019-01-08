Turkey's President Erdogan criticizes John Bolton's support for Kurdish fighters in Syria, calling it a 'very serious mistake'00:47
Turkey’s President Erdogan rejected the U.S. national security adviser’s suggestion that Kurdish fighters in Syria would be protected.
Erdogan: ‘John Bolton has made a very serious mistake’00:47
Trump claims he’s given military ‘one of the biggest pay raises’01:23
Trump says he’s handing fight against ISIS to Turkey00:34
Visit monasteries near key Biblical site trapped in time since 1967 war02:09
Full Rand Paul: 'Risk to our national interest to be involved with the Saudis'09:01
IDF explosives send militants running00:46