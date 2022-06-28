IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘I never thought humanity could be capable of this,’ says Ukrainian president of Bucha

    03:11
  • Now Playing

    Turkey agrees path for Finland and Sweden to join NATO

    01:22
  • UP NEXT

    Missing North Carolina man's boat washes ashore off Portugal

    02:08

  • Watch: Surveillance video shows Russian missile strike hit Ukrainian mall

    01:05

  • At least 20 dead after Russian missiles strike Ukrainian shopping mall

    03:45

  • Tokyo swelters in most intense heat wave since 1875

    01:05

  • Long lines for fuel as Sri Lanka gripped by worst economic crisis in 70 years

  • WNBA star Brittney Griner ordered to stand trial in Moscow

    00:26

  • WWII navy shipwreck discovered nearly 80 years after sinking

    02:59

  • At least 18 killed by Russian missile strike on Kremenchuk shopping mall, Ukraine says

    01:33

  • At least 4 dead, hundreds injured after Colombian bullfighting arena collapsed

    02:48

  • Toxic gas explosion kills at least 12, injuries over 260 in Jordan port

    01:52

  • Russia attacks shopping mall in Ukraine, killing several people

    01:50

  • Woman rescued from her roof after heavy flooding in Turkey

    01:13

  • Video shows aftermath of Russian missile strike on Ukrainian shopping mall

    00:22

  • Ukrainian shopping mall shelled by Russian missiles, President Zelenskyy says

    02:56

  • '30,000-year-old baby woolly mammoth' found by Yukon gold miner

    00:36

  • World leaders react to Roe v. Wade ruling amid G-7 summit on war in Ukraine

    04:35

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy joins G-7 leaders by video link

    00:41

  • NASA launches rocket from new Australian space center

    00:36

NBC News

Turkey agrees path for Finland and Sweden to join NATO

01:22

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto called it “a very necessary agreement” after signing a joint memorandum addressing Turkish concerns and clearing the way for the two Nordic nations to become NATO members.June 28, 2022

  • ‘I never thought humanity could be capable of this,’ says Ukrainian president of Bucha

    03:11
  • Now Playing

    Turkey agrees path for Finland and Sweden to join NATO

    01:22
  • UP NEXT

    Missing North Carolina man's boat washes ashore off Portugal

    02:08

  • Watch: Surveillance video shows Russian missile strike hit Ukrainian mall

    01:05

  • At least 20 dead after Russian missiles strike Ukrainian shopping mall

    03:45

  • Tokyo swelters in most intense heat wave since 1875

    01:05

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All