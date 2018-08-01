Train derails in Turkey leaving multiple dead, dozens injured

Subscribe to Breaking News emails
You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.
Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.
Europe
Turkey train derails leaving multiple dead, dozens injured
A passenger train carrying more than 300 people has derailed in Turkey killing at least 10 and injuring dozens. Emergency services and military helicopters were on site.
Europe
Train derails in Turkey leaving multiple dead, dozens injured01:00
Deadly police shooting fuels tension in French city00:42
U.K. police confirm another case of nerve agent poisoning01:26
Wake pup! Dog jumps to help handler in CPR drill00:33
Erdogan on election victory: ‘Turkey gave a lesson in democracy’01:01
Turkish opposition supporters gather for huge rally ahead of elections00:44
Play All