IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Sergei Lavrov dismisses report he was hospitalized at G20 summit

    01:37
  • Now Playing

    Turkish police arrest suspect, more than 20 others after deadly bombing

    00:53
  • UP NEXT

    Biden urges ‘honest and open’ dialogue during meeting with President Xi

    02:12

  • Explosion rips through Istanbul street killing 6

    01:02

  • Man who lived in Paris airport for 18 years dead after heart attack

    01:11

  • Hundreds of towns in Colombia on red alert after major flooding

    01:08

  • Inside the start of the Afghan war

    11:17

  • CIA officer speaks on Afghanistan secret mission for the first time

    03:22

  • Watch: Celebrations in Kherson as Ukrainian forces take control

    01:19

  • India's capital grapples with recurring disruptive smog with no remedy in sight

    00:55

  • Beijing steps up Covid testing, restrictions to contain outbreak

    00:52

  • Millions face food insecurity in Somalia's worst drought for 40 years

    01:30

  • Ocean Viking humanitarian rescue ship arrives in Toulon, France

    00:34

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy hails 'good news from the south' as Russians withdraw from Kherson

    01:10

  • Protests grow in Mexico over accusations of 'femicide cover-up'

    03:21

  • Influencer uses TikTok platform to educate Gen Z on Holocaust

    03:28

  • Damage seen in Ukraine village after Russian troops withdraw

    00:52

  • Climate change activists demand human rights justice at COP27

    00:55

  • Russia announces troop withdrawal from southern Ukrainian city of Kherson

    04:24

  • Watch: Super skills on show for Guinness World Records Day

    01:24

NBC News

Turkish police arrest suspect, more than 20 others after deadly bombing

00:53

Turkish police released footage of a suspect being arrested on Monday after six people were killed in Istanbul's main shopping street on Sunday. Turkey has blamed Kurdish militants for the blast, saying police had detained 22 people, including the person who is suspected of planted the bomb.Nov. 14, 2022

  • Sergei Lavrov dismisses report he was hospitalized at G20 summit

    01:37
  • Now Playing

    Turkish police arrest suspect, more than 20 others after deadly bombing

    00:53
  • UP NEXT

    Biden urges ‘honest and open’ dialogue during meeting with President Xi

    02:12

  • Explosion rips through Istanbul street killing 6

    01:02

  • Man who lived in Paris airport for 18 years dead after heart attack

    01:11

  • Hundreds of towns in Colombia on red alert after major flooding

    01:08

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All