IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Turkish president accepts Russia's word that its missile did not strike Poland

    02:28
  • UP NEXT

    President Biden addresses reported missile strike in Poland

    06:12

  • Poland investigating deadly explosion along Ukraine border

    02:35

  • Biden, world leaders condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at G-20 summit in Indonesia

    05:05

  • UN General Assembly calls for Russia to pay Ukraine reparations

    02:04

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on G-20 leaders to push Russia toward peace

    02:24

  • Ukrainian troops return in first all-female prisoner swap since war began

    05:51

  • Zelenskyy visits liberated city of Kherson

    01:53

  • How Ukrainian children cope with trauma of war

    02:32

  • Zelenskyy visits Ukrainian city liberated from Russian occupation

    02:50

  • Ukrainian forces retake key city after Russia’s brutal occupation

    01:36

  • Ukrainians in Kyiv celebrate as Russian troops leave Kherson

    01:17

  • Watch: Celebrations in Kherson as Ukrainian forces take control

    01:19

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy hails 'good news from the south' as Russians withdraw from Kherson

    01:10

  • Damage seen in Ukraine village after Russian troops withdraw

    00:52

  • Russia announces troop withdrawal from southern Ukrainian city of Kherson

    04:24

  • Russian military withdraws troops from Kherson

    00:25

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy stays tight-lipped on Kherson counteroffensive

    01:12

  • Russian defense minister announces withdrawal of troops from Kherson

    01:16

  • Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield reassures 10-year-old Ukrainian of U.S. support

    02:13

NBC News

Turkish president accepts Russia's word that its missile did not strike Poland

02:28

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that he respected Russia's statement that its missiles had not hit Polish territory, after an explosion near to Poland's border with Ukraine killed two people on Tuesday afternoon.Nov. 16, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Turkish president accepts Russia's word that its missile did not strike Poland

    02:28
  • UP NEXT

    President Biden addresses reported missile strike in Poland

    06:12

  • Poland investigating deadly explosion along Ukraine border

    02:35

  • Biden, world leaders condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at G-20 summit in Indonesia

    05:05

  • UN General Assembly calls for Russia to pay Ukraine reparations

    02:04

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on G-20 leaders to push Russia toward peace

    02:24

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All