TV deals and $20,000 payouts for... cornhole? The backyard game has gone pro

Cornhole — the game you might have played at a tailgate, bar or in a backyard — has turned pro. There's multiple professional circuits with elite players, and top tournaments pay $20,000 or more for first prize. To take us inside the professional game, NBC News went to rural Virginia to spend a day with two of the best in the world.Dec. 14, 2021
