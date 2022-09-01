IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Twitch streamer receives threatening anti-trans voicemail

00:31

Twitch streamer "Keffals" reported receiving a threatening voicemail that has been obtained by NBC News. The call came amid an anti-trans harassment campaign that began on the Kiwi Farms hate forum.Sept. 1, 2022

