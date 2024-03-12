IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Two arrested in Philadelphia bus stop shooting
March 12, 2024

NBC News Channel

Two arrested in Philadelphia bus stop shooting

01:35

Two people have been arrested in connection with a Philadelphia bus stop shooting that wounded eight people. WCAU's Aaron Baskerville reports.March 12, 2024

