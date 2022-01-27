IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News Channel

Two charged in shooting death of Chicago 8-year-old

01:53

A 27-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy have been charged in the shooting death of 8-year-old Melissa Ortega in the Little Village neighborhood of Chicago and now her family is asking for time to grieve. WMAQ’s Charlie Wojciechowski reports.Jan. 27, 2022

