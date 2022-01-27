Two charged in shooting death of Chicago 8-year-old
01:53
Share this -
copied
A 27-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy have been charged in the shooting death of 8-year-old Melissa Ortega in the Little Village neighborhood of Chicago and now her family is asking for time to grieve. WMAQ’s Charlie Wojciechowski reports.Jan. 27, 2022
UP NEXT
18-year-old arrested for murder after botched kidnapping plot using Snapchat
03:16
Stormy Daniels’ former attorney Michael Avenatti will represent himself in criminal trial
03:04
Houston police release body cam video showing aftermath of fatal officer-involved crash
01:24
December 2021: Florida man accused of threatening to leak nude images of State Senator Lauren Book
01:56
New Mexico teen charged with murder in deadly 2021 carjacking
01:55
Security footage shows gunman open fire in Bronx hospital lobby