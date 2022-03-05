Two Chicago officers shot by gunman who drops handgun while in line at restaurant
Officials in Chicago say two police officers were shot and wounded by a gunman who dropped a handgun, picked it up and opened fire at one officer while waiting in line at a restaurant, and shot the other officer who was sitting in the patrol car. WMAQ’s Lexi Sutter reports.March 5, 2022
