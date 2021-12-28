Police on fatal hit and run: ‘This is truly a horrific event’
00:36
Share this -
copied
Two children were killed and four others injured in a hit-and-run incident in Wilton Manors, Florida on Monday. Fort Lauderdale Fire and Rescue said that units transported four children to the hospital with “various stages of injuries,” while two were pronounced dead on the scene.Dec. 28, 2021
UP NEXT
Small plane crashes in Southern California neighborhood
00:57
Friend remembers California woman killed in Christmas shooting
01:28
New hearing set to reconsider sentence for truck driver in deadly Colorado crash
01:24
Watch: Body cam video shows officer firing gun in shooting that killed 14-year-old girl
01:08
Video shows moments before teen was fatally shot in Burlington fitting room
02:46
CDC cuts recommended Covid quarantine time in half