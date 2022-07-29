IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Two dancers injured after giant video screen falls onto stage at Hong Kong concert

    Biden, Xi phone call included discussion of climate change, health security and Taiwan

  • North Korea's Kim warns he's ready to use nuclear war deterrent

  • Deadly earthquakes strikes northern Philippines

  • World's oldest male giant panda in captivity dies at 35

  • Sri Lankan lawmakers elect new president but protests look set to continue

  • ‘I feel shocked’: Prayers and disbelief at site of Shinzo Abe shooting

  • ‘We have lost a great politician’: Japan’s prime minister confirms death of Shinzo Abe

  • Simba the goat is all ears

  • Shinzo Abe: Japan's youngest prime minister since WWII served two terms

  • Watch: Dramatic rescue as ship sinks in South China Sea

  • China's Xi swears-in new Hong Kong leader as territory marks 25 years since British handover

  • Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sworn in as Philippines new president

  • China's Xi Jinping arrives in Hong Kong for 25th anniversary celebrations

  • Tokyo swelters in most intense heat wave since 1875

  • Long lines for fuel as Sri Lanka gripped by worst economic crisis in 70 years

  • U.S. Navy WWII warship 'Sammy B' becomes the deepest wreck yet discovered

  • Families count the cost of Afghanistan's deadly earthquake

  • Afghanistan buries its dead after earthquake flattens homes

  • Deadly earthquake strikes eastern Afghanistan

NBC News

Two dancers injured after giant video screen falls onto stage at Hong Kong concert

Two dancers were injured at a concert by boy band Mirror in Hong Kong after a massive video screen suspended above the stage fell onto performers below.July 29, 2022

