IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Two dead after flooding fills canyons along Utah-Arizona border

    01:00
  • UP NEXT

    Family of teen killed on Florida thrill ride settles lawsuit

    02:20

  • Settlement reached in Florida 'Free Fall' amusement ride death

    01:30

  • U.S. threatens TikTok ban if Chinese owners don’t sell their stakes

    02:50

  • Oklahoma woman speaks out after surviving monkey attack

    01:31

  • Seven Virginia deputies charged in death of man ‘smothered’ at hospital

    03:04

  • Stormy Daniels meets with prosecutors over Trump’s $130K hush-money payment

    04:13

  • Kremlin approved ‘aggressive’ actions against American drone, U.S. officials say

    04:48

  • Credit Suisse to borrow nearly $54 billion from Swiss Central Bank

    05:05

  • Watch: Man rescued from raging Los Angeles River

    00:59

  • Los Angeles school district workers to strike for three days

    01:00

  • 3D Printing: The Future of organ transplants

    04:13

  • How a California county aims to end homelessness

    05:44

  • Virgin Orbit pauses operations for week and furloughs nearly all staff

    00:28

  • Thief steals and crashes California helicopter

    00:23

  • Podcaster and husband murdered by alleged stalker

    02:56

  • Nevada lawmakers weigh water caps as states negotiate Colorado River allocations

    05:35

  • Illinois nine-year-old honored for saving mother's life during medical emergency

    01:35

  • Texas lawmakers react to takeover of Houston public schools

    01:42

  • Four teens arrested in house party shooting near Atlanta that killed 2

    01:30

NBC News Channel

Two dead after flooding fills canyons along Utah-Arizona border

01:00

Crews were able to rescue several hikers after floodwaters hit Buckskin Gulch along the Utah-Arizona border, but two couldn't be saved. KSL's Dan Rascon reports.March 16, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Two dead after flooding fills canyons along Utah-Arizona border

    01:00
  • UP NEXT

    Family of teen killed on Florida thrill ride settles lawsuit

    02:20

  • Settlement reached in Florida 'Free Fall' amusement ride death

    01:30

  • U.S. threatens TikTok ban if Chinese owners don’t sell their stakes

    02:50

  • Oklahoma woman speaks out after surviving monkey attack

    01:31

  • Seven Virginia deputies charged in death of man ‘smothered’ at hospital

    03:04

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All