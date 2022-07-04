IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Search for gunman continues in Illinois parade shooting

    05:53

  • Video from apartment captured shooting at Fourth of July parade in Illinois

    03:50
    Two dead after unrelated drownings in Virginia Beach

    02:08
    At least 6 dead, 24 injured after gunman fires into crowd gathered for July Fourth parade

    05:08

  • Jan. 6 committee considers criminal referrals of Trump to Justice Department

    03:55

  • July Fourth celebrations canceled in Akron amid protests over fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker

    02:46

  • Florida man loses hand in fireworks accident ahead of July Fourth

    01:42

  • At least three dead, six injured after multi-vehicle crash in L.A.

    00:55

  • Protesters demand justice after bodycam video released shows fatal shooting of Jayland Walker 

    02:13

  • Hundreds protest shooting death of Jayland Walker

    00:41

  • Bodycam shows moments Jayland Walker was fatally shot

    11:36

  • At least one dead after explosion at Michigan air show

    01:09

  • Three children, one woman found dead in Minnesota lake after hourslong search

    01:01

  • Researchers are working to grow fruits and vegetables in space

    05:13

  • New York lawmakers approve stiffer gun legislation

    00:32

  • Florida judge rules Petito suit against Laundries can proceed

    02:53

  • Tips to keep dogs safe during fireworks and loud noises

    01:48

  • 17-year-old attacked by shark after sharks were spotted near the shore days before

    01:29

  • More confusion on state abortion laws spreading following Roe v. Wade reversal

    03:01

  • TikTok users are 'doxxing' Supreme Court Justices after overturning Roe v. Wade

    04:07

Two dead after unrelated drownings in Virginia Beach

02:08

Two people are dead after separate drownings in the ocean in Virginia Beach, Virginia on Sunday, police said. WAVY’s Lauryn Moss reports.July 4, 2022

