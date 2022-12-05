IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    George Clooney, Amy Grant, U2 celebrated among Kennedy Center Honorees

    02:03

  • Lava from Hawaii's Mauna Loa edges closer to main highway

    01:01

  • North Carolina power outage may leave thousands in the dark for days

    01:38

  • Suspect in killing of Massachusetts couple arrested in Florida

    01:41

  • 77-year-old Colorado woman shaken after false ‘Find my iPhone’ ping led SWAT to her door

    02:32

  • N.C. officials say firearm used to 'disable' equipment causing power outage

    01:49

  • Bodycam footage shows Connecticut police arresting father wanted in killing of daughter

    01:31

  • Nebraska man sentenced for leaving noose for Black coworker

    01:49

  • FedEx driver confesses to killing 7-year-old Athena Strand, police locate body

    01:08

  • Disappearance of 7-year-old Texas girl prompts 200-person search

    01:33

  • Deputy accused of California ‘catfish’ murders ‘kept to himself’, neighbors say

    02:10

  • Man indicted for 1980 murder of Florida woman

    02:26

  • Family demands answers after Austin police shooting leaves man dead on his own porch

    03:09

  • Mindfulness program helping kids manage stress

    01:56

  • Ye banned from Twitter following antisemitic post

    02:03

  • Biden meets with Prince William in Boston

    02:03

  • Flu cases skyrocket nationwide, pushing hospitals to brink

    01:35

  • U.S. economy adds 263,000 jobs in November

    02:13

  • ‘We’ll be your worst nightmare’: Florida sheriff to crack down on ‘disruptive’ students

    01:15

  • Police say rapper Takeoff was an 'innocent bystander' on night of fatal shooting

    01:11

NBC News Channel

Two dead, one missing after small plane crashes in the Gulf of Mexico

01:18

Two people were killed and one missing after a small passenger plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico off Venice, Florida, early Sunday morning. WFLA’s Jeff Patterson has the story.Dec. 5, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    George Clooney, Amy Grant, U2 celebrated among Kennedy Center Honorees

    02:03

  • Lava from Hawaii's Mauna Loa edges closer to main highway

    01:01

  • North Carolina power outage may leave thousands in the dark for days

    01:38

  • Suspect in killing of Massachusetts couple arrested in Florida

    01:41

  • 77-year-old Colorado woman shaken after false ‘Find my iPhone’ ping led SWAT to her door

    02:32

  • N.C. officials say firearm used to 'disable' equipment causing power outage

    01:49

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All