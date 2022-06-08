IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'It was malicious': Preschool teachers arrested, accused of child cruelty captured on livestream

Two preschool teachers have been arrested in Roswell, Georgia, for alleged child cruelty that was captured on a classroom livestream. They have been charged with first-degree child cruelty according to Roswell Police. WXIA's Jon Shirek reports.June 8, 2022

