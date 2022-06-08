'It was malicious': Preschool teachers arrested, accused of child cruelty captured on livestream

- UP NEXT
Johnny Depp’s lawyers speak out after victory in Amber Heard defamation trial01:39
Simone Biles, fellow gymnasts seek $1 billion from FBI over Nassar case01:40
11-year-old survivor of Uvalde massacre testifies before Congress04:23
‘Your thoughts and prayers are not enough’: Mother of Buffalo shooting survivor testifies before Congress08:22
Documentary shows how women ran underground abortion network before Roe v. Wade ruling02:27
10-year-old girl charged in shooting death of Orlando woman01:43
Family sues Meta over preteen girl’s 'addictive' use of Instagram11:17
Bruce Springsteen joins Coldplay for surprise appearance at MetLife Stadium01:39
New Orleans police see rise in 'stunt driving' incidents02:00
Thousands join migrant caravan moving through Mexico to U.S. border02:45
12-year-old allegedly robs Michigan gas station clerk at gunpoint02:02
10 year-old girl allegedly shot and killed Orlando woman01:33
Texas candidate in race with razor-thin margin asks for ballots to be recounted02:07
Pentagon investigates whether American service member attacked U.S. base in Syria01:32
Gas prices are on track to hit $5 a gallon this week02:00
San Francisco District Attorney faces recall election01:49
Uvalde hosts emergency city council meeting02:04
Principal Recovery Network helps schools recover after experiencing gun violence04:21
Bipartisan negotiators hopeful for deal with stricter gun background checks03:08
FDA advisers vote in favor of authorizing Novavax Covid vaccine03:29
