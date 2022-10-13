Two men charged with attempted murder after two girls shot in road rage incident

- UP NEXT
New York dog killing sparks debate over progressive politics and policing03:15
$40 million counterfeit couture scheme uncovered in New York03:55
Jury orders Alex Jones to pay nearly $1 billion to families of Sandy Hook massacre victims02:27
'If you call the police he'll kill us both': Missouri neighbors rush to aid woman held captive01:53
Comedians Eric Andre, Clayton English say police airport searches racially profile, violate constitutional rights02:30
Two charged in murder of Georgia high school football star01:37
Minnesota man pleads guilty to fraud in faked anti-Trump arson01:32
Ohio man accused of 'incel' plot to 'slaughter' women01:29
Trial begins for Russian analyst charged with lying to FBI03:54
Baltimore prosecutors drop all charges against Adnan Syed03:29
Defense attorney tells jury sentencing Parkland shooter to death will change 'absolutely nothing'05:28
Suspect arrested after five shot to death in South Carolina home04:20
Death penalty decision looms as prosecutor in Parkland shooter trial makes closing arguments04:09
Chicago neighbors confront suspect in assault of 11-year-old01:17
South Carolina city councilman, two family members shot to death01:59
Five dead in South Carolina shooting01:19
California family kidnapping suspect makes first court appearance01:31
Woman held captive, wearing dog collar, escapes Missouri home01:02
Philadelphia police search for clues in 13-year-old's shooting death01:16
Harvey Weinstein's second sex crime trial begins in LA04:03
