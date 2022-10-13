IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Two men charged with attempted murder after two girls shot in road rage incident

Two children were shot after the men driving the cars they were in fired guns at each other during a road rage incident on a Florida highway on Saturday, a sheriff said this week. WTLV's Taylor Levesque reports from Nassau County.Oct. 13, 2022

