IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Two high school students killed, seven injured in Atlanta shooting

    01:43
  • UP NEXT

    Shooting at Georgia house party leaves at least 2 dead, 6 injured

    02:05

  • Arrest made in fatal shooting of Clark Atlanta University student-athlete

    01:34

  • Florida man paralyzed in police shooting files federal lawsuit

    01:37

  • Clark Atlanta University students mourn loss of athlete fatally shot near campus

    01:36

  • Philadelphia shooting injures seven, including toddler

    02:01

  • Accused Club Q gunman will stand trial

    02:32

  • Accused Club Q shooter appears in court

    02:24

  • At least 1 dead, 10 injured in two Memphis shootings police believe are connected

    01:09

  • Los Angeles bishop found murdered in home

    01:48

  • Temple University police officer fatally shot near campus

    01:13

  • At least 9 kids shot outside Georgia gas station

    01:56

  • Off-duty officer shoots man in scuffle

    01:59

  • Michigan State University honors victims in campus shooting

    01:29

  • Florida toddler fatally shoots himself with father's gun

    03:16

  • Michigan State University shooter was found with two legally purchased handguns and a handwritten note

    03:40

  • At least 1 person dead, 3 injured in El Paso mall shooting

    01:57

  • Victims’ families mark five-years since Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting

    03:17

  • Police give a timeline of how the Michigan State University mass shooting unfolded

    03:37

  • Doctor breaks down when speaking about the victims of the Michigan State University shooting

    02:41

NBC News Channel

Two high school students killed, seven injured in Atlanta shooting

01:43

Authorities say gunfire erupted outside a birthday party near Atlanta, killing two teenagers and injuring seven others.March 7, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Two high school students killed, seven injured in Atlanta shooting

    01:43
  • UP NEXT

    Shooting at Georgia house party leaves at least 2 dead, 6 injured

    02:05

  • Arrest made in fatal shooting of Clark Atlanta University student-athlete

    01:34

  • Florida man paralyzed in police shooting files federal lawsuit

    01:37

  • Clark Atlanta University students mourn loss of athlete fatally shot near campus

    01:36

  • Philadelphia shooting injures seven, including toddler

    02:01

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All