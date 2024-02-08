IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Two JetBlue flights canceled after planes touch at Logan airport

    Florida inmate petitions for house arrest after being impregnated in jail

  • 5 Marines confirmed dead after California helicopter crash

  • At least 6 missing after fiery shootout near Philadelphia

  • 75-year-old grandmother joins California volunteer fire department

  • Family blames California school district after student injured by water bead gun

  • Outrage grows after Palestinian American father stabbed in Texas

  • Georgia family grieves after baby's decapitation death ruled a homicide

  • Snoop Dogg, Master P file lawsuit over cereal sabotage claims

  • Haley outvoted by 'none of these candidates' in Nevada GOP primary 

  • Doctors say cancer vaccines show promising results in trial patients

  • At-home hospital programs offer possible solution to strained ERs

  • After stinging defeat, House Republicans vow to hold another vote on Mayorkas impeachment

  • New York City Guardian Angels tackle man they claimed was a migrant on live TV

  • Search for 5 U.S. Marines after helicopter crash in California

  • Attorney General Garland announces completion of investigation in Biden's classified docs case

  • Search for 5 Marines continues after missing helicopter found

  • Nikki Haley loses to 'none of these candidates' in Nevada GOP primary

  • Patients and families frustrated with years-long ADHD drug shortage

  • 8-year-old girl saves herself and younger sister in Wisconsin carjacking

NBC News Channel

Two JetBlue flights canceled after planes touch at Logan airport

At least one JetBlue airplane showed visible damage after a collision with another JetBlue plane during de-icing procedures. WBTS’ Alysha Palumbo reports.Feb. 8, 2024

Best of NBC News

